Corporate partners team with college to plan bigger 4th of July on the Seawall fun Published 12:34 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

The City of Port Arthur and Lamar State College Port Arthur are joining once again to host a three-hour-long Fourth of July event. Only, organizers say, this year will be a special one.

“We are excited,” said Dr. Tessie Bradford, dean of student services at LSCPA. “We actually made this year’s celebration a little bigger than we have in the past to incorporate the 125th celebration for the City of Port Arthur.”

Bradford said BASF and Motiva joined to help expand the event.

Planned activities include food booths, an ice cream truck, a video game truck, a moonwalk, obstacle courses and a car show.

In addition, there will be face painting and an obstacle course.

“We have a DJ lined up and it’s going to be a really fun event,” Bradford said.

Activities start at 6 p.m. at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center, 1800 Lakeshore Drive.

A fireworks show begins at 9 p.m., which can be viewed from anywhere on or near the seawall.

Everything is free to the public.

According to the Port Arthur Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office, fireworks cannot be used by residents within city limits.

Doing so could result in a fine up to $2,000.