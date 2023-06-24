NEW LEADER AT 5 UNDER — Former Port Neches-Groves athlete named company president Published 12:42 am Saturday, June 24, 2023

BEAUMONT — 5 Under Golf Center has named Lance LaRue as company president effective June 24, 2023.

With the recently announced departure of 5 Under president Austin Williams, the indoor/outdoor golf and entertainment venue promoted from within the company, turning to LaRue, current vice president of marketing.

LaRue, an award-winning marketing and creative advertising professional of nearly twenty years, joined 5 Under earlier this spring to head up the marketing department which serves the five lines of business of the company: golf and game play, retail, restaurant, events and e-Commerce.

Upon joining, LaRue and his team navigated through six weeks of the outdoor facility being down for net replacement and upgrades. He led efforts for branding, social media content and digital marketing strategies as well as workflow efficiencies.

5 Under Golf Center Owner Don Shaver said LaRue is a team player whose versatility, ability to communicate and marketing experience with corporate and small business make him a unique fit for the leadership role.

“Lance has the professionalism, personality, and service-first approach that all fit with the vision of 5 Under,” Shaver said. “He has quickly made a positive impact with all of our team, and he will make for a smooth transition with Austin [Williams] leaving.”

Outgoing president Austin Williams has been with 5 Under since its 2019 opening. Williams and Shaver brought the idea of a Topgolf Swing Suite and Toptracer Range golf venue to life in Beaumont — complete with retail, restaurant and more under one roof.

“We thank Austin for his work and we wish him the very best,” Shaver said.

Williams has worked closely with LaRue on marketing and events, and says the company is in good hands with the 5U team as he leaves for a new opportunity with First Security Bank in Beaumont.

“Lance is talented, he’s a leader and a listener, and he really cares,” says Williams. “He works well with our VPs, and gets everyone involved. I’m proud of what we’ve done, I’m excited to see great things to come for both 5 Under and in my new opportunity at First Security.”

LaRue is a product of Port Neches-Groves, where he played golf and soccer.

The Lamar University alum has an extensive background in advertising, branding, and design. His previous role was chief marketing officer with the Neches Restaurant Group, and prior to that he served as creative director for Beaumont ad agency Americom Marketing.

“5 Under is a special place, and I really like the multiple lines of business and the different ways we can serve people,” LaRue said. “Our team is loaded with talent and expertise at every corner. They have a great thing going, and I’m grateful, eager, and excited to be on board.”