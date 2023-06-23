Seahawks trio invited to join Theta Chi Alpha honor society Published 12:02 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Three Lamar State College Port Arthur athletes who played during the 2022-23 seasons were recently named to Theta Chi Alpha, a national two-year college athlete honor society.

Sophomore softball players Jasmin Benitez and Sydney Staton, and sophomore basketball player Adam Scherbakov earned the honor after earning a higher than 3.40 grade point average. The invitation also relies on endorsements by the sport’s head coach and the LSCPA Theta Chi Alpha chapter advisor.

Benitez is a 2021 graduate of Dobie High School.

She played in 42 games this season, batting .360 with 71 hits, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Stanton is a 2021 graduate of Clear Creek High School in League City.

Scherbakov was part of the Northwest Florida State College team that in 2021-22 was the NJCAA national championship squad that finished 31-5 overall.

Established in 2021, Theta Chi Alpha is a nonprofit honor society that recognizes student-athletes from two-year institutions of higher education who excel both on and off the field of competition.

Theta Chi Alpha and its four-year institution equivalent, Chi Alpha Sigma, are branches of the National College Athlete Honor Society.

Founded in 1996 by then DePauw University head football coach, Nick Mourouzis, this organization continues to provide outstanding student-athletes with an opportunity to become connected within a fraternal association that aligns their educational and athletic successes for a lifetime.