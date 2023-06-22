Free prom fun planned for those 50 and older Friday in Port Arthur Published 3:57 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

Port Arthur residents 50 and older have a chance to dress up and spend the evening out for the city’s annual Senior Prom tonight.

“A lot of our seniors, especially with the pandemic, are in the house,” said Chandra Alpough, director of Parks and Recreation. “They can get out, dress up, have a wonderful meal, do a little dancing and enjoy the good company.”

The event began more than a decade ago.

“We started with having an opportunity for our senior community to get out and enjoy themselves,” said Geraldine Hunt, recreation technician. “Many of them were in nursing homes, so we started out having nursing homes come to the senior prom. However, ever since the virus, we have not had the seniors from the nursing home come yet. We’re waiting to make sure they’re OK.”

The event is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. at the Amos J. Evans Multi-Purpose Building located at 1308 9th Ave.

This year’s theme is “A Masquerade Party in the City by the Sea.”

“We’ve already been shown several different masks they’ve dome in displaying,” Alpough said. “People look forward to the camaraderie of being there and dressing up. They love to dress up.”

There will be a live band, dinner and the crowning of a prom king and queen.

The event is free to attend.

For more information, call 409-983-8152.