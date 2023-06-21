Bradford Dennis “Midge” Duplantis Published 5:54 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Bradford Dennis “Midge” Duplantis, 63, of Groves passed away at his residence Sunday, June 18, 2023. The most loving dad left this earth on Father’s Day.

Brad was born on May 31, 1960, in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Vernon and Mary Ann Duplantis.

He lived in the Groves area and worked all over the country as an insulator for Heat and Frost Insulators Local 22. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters, grandkids, and friends. He also had a passion for crabbing, hunting and anything involving guns.

Brad was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Leslie Hebert.

Brad is survived by his sister Maggie and by his children, Lindsey, Gracie and her husband RC, Leah and her husband Ryan, and Cydnie.

He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Charlie, Matthew, Emma, Khloe, Ayla, and Gray.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday June 24, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Community Care-Prayer Outreach 808B Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX 77627 in loving memory of Bradford.

In Brad’s (Midge) honor please wear Astros or baseball gear to the service.