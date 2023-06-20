Port Arthur Police say mother of 6 was killed following Monday shootings Published 11:20 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

1 of 5

A mother six children was killed following gun violence in Port Arthur Monday, police said.

According to the Port Arthur Police Department, the shootings began at approximately noon in the 2800 block of 15th Street, where a female was shot. The shooting continued, police said, in the 1600 block of Vicksburg, where Leon Davis was shot.

As of Tuesday morning, Davis is listed in stable condition.

The female victim, identified as Shekira Simpson, died as a result of her injuries, with police adding the victim has six children.

On Monday night, Port Arthur Police Department Officer Matt Bulls announced the Lafayette Police Department in Louisiana arrested suspect Eric Martin.

It is not known if police believe Martin is the suspected shooter for both victims.

Police first announced the shooting took place at approximately noon in the 2800 block of 15th Street.

Police said the victim was shot in the back and the assailant was at large.

Police identified the suspected shooter at the time as Eric Martin, adding he was believed to be driving a black Hyundai SUV.