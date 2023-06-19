Port Arthur Police Department officer injured; man arrested after shots fired, assault Published 3:52 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

Port Arthur Police said a local man was arrested this afternoon, the result of a shooting response that included injury to an officer.

Authorities said 39-year-old Port Arthur resident Qualine Joseph has been detained for deadly conduct and assault on a police office.

According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 3000 block of 15th Street at approximately 2 p.m. Monday.

Preliminary investigation, according to Officer Wendy Billiot, indicates Joseph “was intoxicated” and “shooting outside his residence.”

While officers had him detained, Joseph assaulted an officer causing bodily injury, Billiot said in a release.

The type of assault or possible injuries was not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.