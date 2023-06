Nederland man sentenced for sexual assault of a child Published 4:47 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

A Nederland man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a child.

According to information from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, the sentence is part of a plea deal.

Reynaldo Garza Jr., 39, made the guilty plea before Criminal District Court Judge John Stevens.

Garza was indicted on the charge in March 2022.