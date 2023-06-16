Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 5-11

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 5 to June 11:

  • Jorge Herrera, 25, warrant other agency
  • Mytreann McDaniel, 24, warrant other agency
  • Grant Lacina, 19, warrant other agency
  • Marty Peltier, 39, Nederland warrants
  • Tyler Schofield, 27, Nederland warrants, possession of a controlled substance, escape from custody
  • Naomi Schofield, 47, warrant other agency evading arrest
  • Kristofer gates-Lutanno, 24, warrant other agency
  • Daniel Martin, 25, warrant other agency
  • Adriana Torres, 26, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 5 to June 11:

June 5

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 10th Street.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 600 block of North 28th Street. 
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

June 6

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 100 block of North 22nd Street. 
  • A theft was reported in the 400 block of South 37th Street. 
  • Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3400 block of Avenue E. 
  • A dog bite was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H. 

June 7

  • No reports.

June 8

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 3100 block of Moor Drive. 
  • A death was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street. 
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of South 9th Street. 
  • A theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D. 

June 9

  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 3600 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants, possession of a controlled substance and escaping from custody in the 2600 block of Avenue H. 
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and for evading in the 2600 block of Avenue H. 
  • A theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue B. 
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of South 29th Street. 
  • Terroristic threat of family and assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 8th Street. 

June 10

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of FM 365.

June 11

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of North Twin City Highway. 
  • A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of Callaway. 

