Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 5-11
Published 12:24 am Friday, June 16, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 5 to June 11:
- Jorge Herrera, 25, warrant other agency
- Mytreann McDaniel, 24, warrant other agency
- Grant Lacina, 19, warrant other agency
- Marty Peltier, 39, Nederland warrants
- Tyler Schofield, 27, Nederland warrants, possession of a controlled substance, escape from custody
- Naomi Schofield, 47, warrant other agency evading arrest
- Kristofer gates-Lutanno, 24, warrant other agency
- Daniel Martin, 25, warrant other agency
- Adriana Torres, 26, driving while intoxicated
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 5 to June 11:
June 5
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 10th Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 600 block of North 28th Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
June 6
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 100 block of North 22nd Street.
- A theft was reported in the 400 block of South 37th Street.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3400 block of Avenue E.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
June 7
- No reports.
June 8
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 3100 block of Moor Drive.
- A death was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of South 9th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
June 9
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 3600 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants, possession of a controlled substance and escaping from custody in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and for evading in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
- A theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of North U.S. 69.
- A theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of South 29th Street.
- Terroristic threat of family and assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 8th Street.
June 10
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of FM 365.
June 11
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of North Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of Callaway.