Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 5-11

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 5 to June 11:

Tyler Schofield, 27, Nederland warrants, possession of a controlled substance, escape from custody

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 5 to June 11:

June 5

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 600 block of North 28

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 10

June 6

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 100 block of North 22 nd Street.

A theft was reported in the 400 block of South 37 th Street.

Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3400 block of Avenue E.