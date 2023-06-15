Sabine-Neches Waterway deepening in line for potential $100K boost Published 1:50 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

WASHINTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Randy Weber announced Thursday the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies approved funding for the Sabine-Neches Waterway.

According to Weber’s office, the full House of Representatives are expected vote on the appropriations bill later this year.

If enacted, the bill provides $100,000 to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ construction account to deepen the Sabine-Neches Waterway.

The waterway’s current 40-feet depth would increase to the congressionally authorized depth of 48 feet, as authorized in WRDA 2014.

The Sabine-Neches Waterway is the nation’s leading energy exporter and No. 1 exporter of liquefied natural gas.

No single project can do more for Texas and the rest of the United States now than the Sabine—Neches Waterway Channel Improvement Project, according to Weber’s office.

The Port of Port Arthur is located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway and connects the world to inland waterways, highways, railroads and pipeline throughout North America, according to information from the Port.

Larry Kelley, deputy director of the port, previously said deepening the waterway is about remaining competitive and modernizing the channel to keep pace with increases in vessel size and vessel draft.

“For the port area, the deepening will have a positive impact in terms of sustainable jobs and economic development,” Kelley said.