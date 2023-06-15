Port Arthur officially named Cajun Capital of Texas; check out how and what it means Published 5:17 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

If you didn’t already consider Port Arthur the Cajun Capital of Texas, it’s official now.

During this 88th Texas legislative session, the house and senate passed a bill and the governor signed it into legislation on June 9.

The following is according to the Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau:

“Let the Good Times Roll! We’re about the history, the music, the food, the culture, the hospitality and even the proximity. Cajun Cousins are on both sides of the Texas-Louisiana border on the Upper Texas Gulf Coast.

“We’ve been calling ourselves the Cajun Capital in our hearts for years. For 45 years Allie and Ellie Gator have fallen in love and married before visitors, politicians and locals. Crawfish boils are family reunions and formal affairs. Gumbo is Christmas dinner. The music gets you two-stepping. After several capitol visits and many votes later, we’re announcing what we knew all along:

“This official designation is good for the next 10 years. But in this Quasquicentennial year for Port Arthur – celebrating 125 years – we know in our Cajun hearts we’ll be celebrating this culture for years to come.

“Our diverse city reflects many cultures, including Mexican-American, Vietnamese, African-American, Italian and more. This effort to recognize our Cajun background brought residents together to celebrate our history and culture. We’re all Texan, and a lot like our Louisiana neighbors.”

The Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau began researching the designation, working with support from the City of Port Arthur, Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, Port of Port Arthur, Museum of the Gulf Coast, Lamar State College-Port Arthur and other groups.

Esther Benoit, Port Arthur’s Cajun Queen of Esther’s Restaurant fame, as well as James LaBove, Sabine Pass-raised author of Cotton’s Seafood series, wrote letters of support.

Texas House Rep. Christian Manuel took the resolutions and proclamations full of “whereas” points and introduced the legislation to the House of Representatives at Golden Triangle Days in Austin.

State Sen. Brandon Creighton then followed to carry this legislation through the Senate.

The quest – called House Concurrent Resolution 61 -proceeded through the House and Senate and became official when Governor Abbott signed it into action.

“We appreciate our state representatives in supporting us to recognize this long history and unite residents throughout this project,” the Bureau announced.

The Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau is the official Destination Marketing 0rganization for Port Arthur.

“We keep visitors and locals in the know on our natural views and things to do, to enhance economic development. For more information on why we’re the Cajun Capital of Texas, events, hotels, good eating and bird-friendly practices, visit www.visitportarthurtx.com.”

Port Arthur is the Cajun Capital of Texas: https://visitportarthurtx.com/blog/port-arthur-is-the-cajun-capital-of-texas/

Photo Library: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/hszmc7xfpwl7idb/AABMvO_cEiCBtNRCb1x60T03a?dl=0