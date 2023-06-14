Legacy CDC hosting community fair to celebrate homeowners Published 12:26 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

June is Homeownership Month and the people at Legacy Community Development Corp. are ready to celebrate.

Vivian Ballou, executive director of Legacy CDC, said they want to show appreciation to homeowners and homebuyers who are part of the program.

The event is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the “St. Mary Park” at the corner of 5th Street and Augusta Avenue.

Legacy CDC built 30 homes in the area between 5th to 7th streets and from August to Nashville avenues.

The homes are for mixed income clients and assistance is directed toward low to moderate income families.

The celebration includes 15 booths from different businesses and agencies, some of which include Port Arthur Public Library, Port Arthur Health Department, Lowes, Homeless Coalition, Animal Control, Office Depot, Port Arthur police and fire departments, Willie Carter Outreach Center and Port Arthur Independent School district.

“Information on all of our programs will be available,” Ballou said.

Ballou said the event Thursday is open to the public as well as the homeowners who are part of the program.

Legacy CDC is a nonprofit that develops affordable housing and provides financial counseling for low to moderate income families in Southeast Texas, according to information from the organization. They are currently overseeing a downtown revitalization program in Port Arthur.

Legacy CDC partnered with the City of Port Arthur and the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation for the program.