Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel award scholarships Published 12:28 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel recently awarded the Wanda Borne Memorial Scholarships to two Mid-County graduates, Ava Whitehouse of Nederland High School and John Bergeron of Port Neches-Groves High School.

The scholarship program began in 2017 with the support of local businesses, who provide the majority of the funding, and donations from members of the local unit of the Texas Retired Teachers Association.

Since 2017, $18,400 in scholarships have been awarded to Mid-County graduates.

After graduating from Nederland High School, Whitehead will attend Lamar University to major in engineering.

In high school she was a student council officer, in the National Honor Society, and participated in soccer, volleyball, and track. She contributed to her community outside the classroom by serving as a volunteer at a soup kitchen, placed flags in the yards of veterans on patriotic holidays, baked cookies and sold them at a fundraiser for breast cancer patients, made cards and treats for nursing home residents, and was very active in her church activities.

Bergeron, a PNG graduate, will also attend Lamar University to major in chemical engineering. He played trumpet in the Indian Band, was a member of the All-Region Band, was an All-Region Jazz Trumpeter, and a member of the All-State Trumpet Quartet.

A member of the UIL Science Team, he also was treasurer of the Physics Club. As an Eagle Scout, Bergeron collected 108 hours of community service. He served as Senior Patrol Leader and Troop Guide among other positions.

He belonged to Mid-Jefferson 4-H Club, serving as an officer and participated in Adaptive Sports for Kids.