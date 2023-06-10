Drug possession, DWIs lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments Published 12:28 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

A Jefferson County grand jury handed down indictments this week for crimes ranging from drug possession to retaliation and driving while intoxicated:

Tyler Xavier Abraham, 32, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.

Rodolfo Becerra, 35, of Westlaco, was indicted for driving while intoxicated third or more, for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.

Aaron Michael Bergeron, 43, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 31.

Maria Leticia Berra, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 19.

Tyler Philip Branham, 35, of Port Arthur as indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 22.

Timothy Bruce Cochran, 36, of groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 7.

Kyrin Dondrell Collins, 26, of Beaumont was indicted or forgery of a financial instrument for an incident that occurred Nov. 7.

James Scot Cook, 43, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 13.

Jason Cruz, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred May 19.

Antonio Miguel Daniels, 47, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 3.

Rebecca Lynn Eichmann, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 22.

Jonah Ethan Fitzgerald, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 16.

Cory Reshard Flemings, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Nov. 9.

Cory Reshard Flemings, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest detention with previous conviction for an incident that occurred Oct. 8.

Cory Reshard Flemings, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 12.

Chaise Aran Flippo, 39, of Highlands, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 24.

Tiara Paige Gilbert, 33, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 18.

Monroe Gil, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 31.

Monroe Gil, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, for an incident that occurred Oct. 31.

Gregory Troy Gray Green, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Nov. 11.

Gregory Troy Gray Green, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov. 11.

Destiny L. Hearne, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault against a public servant for an incident that occurred May 6.

Amanda Renee Hersman, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 21.

Donald Scott Hornton, 43, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 6.

Nicholas Kaleb Jackson, 24, of Henderson was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 6.

Nicholas Kaleb Jackson, 24, of Henderson was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Jan. 6.

Nicholas Kaleb Jackson, 24, of Henderson was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.

Nicholas Kaleb Jackson, 24, of Henderson was indicted for theft of material/metal for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.

Michael Troy Borres, 23, of Nederland was indicted for theft of material/metal for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.

Javon Johnson, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 12.

Kenneth Wesley Jones, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for harassment of a public servant for an incident that occurred March 25.

Brandie R. Klevenski, 50, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 30.

Daniel James Leatherwood, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred April 25.

Ejoshua A. Lee, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 10.

Jemarcus Quintarius Logan, 25, of Beaumont as indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred Oct. 19.

Jerrex Cole Manes, 30, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, hydromorphone, for an incident that occurred Dec. 9.

Victor D. Martinez, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 22.

Joseph Baehr Matusow, 43, of Houston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 30.

James M. Mayfield, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 28.

Miguel Mendoza, 17, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov.20.

Bryan Joseph Minnard, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, carisoprodol, for an incident that occurred Oct. 13.

Bryan Joseph Minnard, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, dihydrocodeine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 13.

Bryan Joseph Minnard, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, for an incident that occurred Oct. 13.

Derrick Randolph Pipes, 50, of Clinton, Louisiana, was indicted for assault of a peace officer/judge for an incident that occurred April 20.

Derrick Randolph Pipes, 50, of Clinton, Louisiana, was indicted for obstruction or retaliation for an incident that occurred April 20.

Marlon Dwain Robinson Jr., 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 28.

Tosha Renee Rodrigues, 38, of Nederland was indicted for driving while intoxicated third of more offense for an incident that occurred Sept. 19.

Latisha Ruffin, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for obstruction or retaliation for an incident that occurred April 13.

Latisha Ruffin, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer/judge for an incident that occurred April 13.

Latisha Ruffin, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant for an incident that occurred April 13.

Ernest Leon Sneed, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender duty to register for life/annual for an incident that occurred Nov. 22.

Tasnim Mohamed Vadva, 38, of Beaumont was indicted of service for an incident that occurred Sept. 1.

William Robert Vann Jr., 69, of Beaumont was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender duty to register life/annual for an incident that occurred April 20.

Devin Walker, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for solicitation of prostitution for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.

John Whitley, 42, of Nederland was indicted for accident involving injury for an incident that occurred March 8.

Travon Winn, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred April 20.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.