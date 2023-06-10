Drug possession, DWIs lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments

Published 12:28 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

By PA News

Jefferson County Courthouse

A Jefferson County grand jury handed down indictments this week for crimes ranging from drug possession to retaliation and driving while intoxicated:

  • Tyler Xavier Abraham, 32, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.
  • Rodolfo Becerra, 35, of Westlaco, was indicted for driving while intoxicated third or more, for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.
  • Aaron Michael Bergeron, 43, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 31.
  • Maria Leticia Berra, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 19.
  • Tyler Philip Branham, 35, of Port Arthur as indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 22.
  • Timothy Bruce Cochran, 36, of groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 7.
  • Kyrin Dondrell Collins, 26, of Beaumont was indicted or forgery of a financial instrument for an incident that occurred Nov. 7.
  • James Scot Cook, 43, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 13.
  • Jason Cruz, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred May 19.
  • Antonio Miguel Daniels, 47, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 3.
  • Rebecca Lynn Eichmann, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 22.
  • Jonah Ethan Fitzgerald, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 16.
  • Cory Reshard Flemings, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Nov. 9.
  • Cory Reshard Flemings, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest detention with previous conviction for an incident that occurred Oct. 8.
  • Cory Reshard Flemings, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 12.
  • Chaise Aran Flippo, 39, of Highlands, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 24.
  • Tiara Paige Gilbert, 33, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 18.
  • Monroe Gil, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 31.
  • Monroe Gil, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, for an incident that occurred Oct. 31.
  • Gregory Troy Gray Green, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Nov. 11.
  • Gregory Troy Gray Green, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov. 11.
  • Destiny L. Hearne, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault against a public servant for an incident that occurred May 6.
  • Amanda Renee Hersman, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 21.
  • Donald Scott Hornton, 43, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 6.
  • Nicholas Kaleb Jackson, 24, of Henderson was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 6.
  • Nicholas Kaleb Jackson, 24, of Henderson was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Jan. 6.
  • Nicholas Kaleb Jackson, 24, of Henderson was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.
  • Nicholas Kaleb Jackson, 24, of Henderson was indicted for theft of material/metal for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.
  • Michael Troy Borres, 23, of Nederland was indicted for theft of material/metal for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.
  • Javon Johnson,  36, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 12.
  • Kenneth Wesley Jones, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for harassment of a public servant for an incident that occurred March 25.
  • Brandie R. Klevenski, 50, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 30.
  • Daniel James Leatherwood, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred April 25.
  • Ejoshua A. Lee, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 10.
  • Jemarcus Quintarius Logan, 25, of Beaumont as indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred Oct. 19.
  • Jerrex Cole Manes, 30, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, hydromorphone, for an incident that occurred Dec. 9.
  • Victor D. Martinez, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 22.
  • Joseph Baehr Matusow, 43, of Houston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 30.
  • James M. Mayfield, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 28.
  • Miguel Mendoza, 17, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov.20.
  • Bryan Joseph Minnard, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, carisoprodol, for an incident that occurred Oct. 13.
  • Bryan Joseph Minnard, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, dihydrocodeine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 13.
  • Bryan Joseph Minnard, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, for an incident that occurred Oct. 13.
  • Derrick Randolph Pipes, 50, of Clinton, Louisiana, was indicted for assault of a peace officer/judge for an incident that occurred April 20.
  • Derrick Randolph Pipes, 50, of Clinton, Louisiana, was indicted for obstruction or retaliation for an incident that occurred April 20.
  • Marlon Dwain Robinson Jr., 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 28.
  • Tosha Renee Rodrigues, 38, of Nederland was indicted for driving while intoxicated third of more offense for an incident that occurred Sept. 19.
  • Latisha Ruffin, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for obstruction or retaliation for an incident that occurred April 13.
  • Latisha Ruffin, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer/judge for an incident that occurred April 13.
  • Latisha Ruffin, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer/judge for an incident that occurred April 13.
  • Latisha Ruffin, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant for an incident that occurred April 13.
  • Ernest Leon Sneed, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender duty to register for life/annual for an incident that occurred Nov. 22.
  • Tasnim Mohamed Vadva, 38, of Beaumont was indicted of service for an incident that occurred Sept. 1.
  • William Robert Vann Jr., 69, of Beaumont was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender duty to register life/annual for an incident that occurred April 20.
  • Devin Walker, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for solicitation of prostitution for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
  • John Whitley, 42, of Nederland was indicted for accident involving injury for an incident that occurred March 8.
  • Travon Winn, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred April 20.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

