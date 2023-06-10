Drug possession, DWIs lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments
Published 12:28 am Saturday, June 10, 2023
A Jefferson County grand jury handed down indictments this week for crimes ranging from drug possession to retaliation and driving while intoxicated:
- Tyler Xavier Abraham, 32, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.
- Rodolfo Becerra, 35, of Westlaco, was indicted for driving while intoxicated third or more, for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.
- Aaron Michael Bergeron, 43, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 31.
- Maria Leticia Berra, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 19.
- Tyler Philip Branham, 35, of Port Arthur as indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 22.
- Timothy Bruce Cochran, 36, of groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 7.
- Kyrin Dondrell Collins, 26, of Beaumont was indicted or forgery of a financial instrument for an incident that occurred Nov. 7.
- James Scot Cook, 43, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 13.
- Jason Cruz, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred May 19.
- Antonio Miguel Daniels, 47, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 3.
- Rebecca Lynn Eichmann, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 22.
- Jonah Ethan Fitzgerald, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 16.
- Cory Reshard Flemings, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Nov. 9.
- Cory Reshard Flemings, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest detention with previous conviction for an incident that occurred Oct. 8.
- Cory Reshard Flemings, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 12.
- Chaise Aran Flippo, 39, of Highlands, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 24.
- Tiara Paige Gilbert, 33, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 18.
- Monroe Gil, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 31.
- Monroe Gil, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, for an incident that occurred Oct. 31.
- Gregory Troy Gray Green, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Nov. 11.
- Gregory Troy Gray Green, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred Nov. 11.
- Destiny L. Hearne, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault against a public servant for an incident that occurred May 6.
- Amanda Renee Hersman, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 21.
- Donald Scott Hornton, 43, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 6.
- Nicholas Kaleb Jackson, 24, of Henderson was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 6.
- Nicholas Kaleb Jackson, 24, of Henderson was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Jan. 6.
- Nicholas Kaleb Jackson, 24, of Henderson was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.
- Nicholas Kaleb Jackson, 24, of Henderson was indicted for theft of material/metal for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.
- Michael Troy Borres, 23, of Nederland was indicted for theft of material/metal for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.
- Javon Johnson, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 12.
- Kenneth Wesley Jones, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for harassment of a public servant for an incident that occurred March 25.
- Brandie R. Klevenski, 50, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 30.
- Daniel James Leatherwood, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred April 25.
- Ejoshua A. Lee, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 10.
- Jemarcus Quintarius Logan, 25, of Beaumont as indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred Oct. 19.
- Jerrex Cole Manes, 30, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, hydromorphone, for an incident that occurred Dec. 9.
- Victor D. Martinez, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 22.
- Joseph Baehr Matusow, 43, of Houston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 30.
- James M. Mayfield, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 28.
- Miguel Mendoza, 17, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov.20.
- Bryan Joseph Minnard, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, carisoprodol, for an incident that occurred Oct. 13.
- Bryan Joseph Minnard, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, dihydrocodeine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 13.
- Bryan Joseph Minnard, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, for an incident that occurred Oct. 13.
- Derrick Randolph Pipes, 50, of Clinton, Louisiana, was indicted for assault of a peace officer/judge for an incident that occurred April 20.
- Derrick Randolph Pipes, 50, of Clinton, Louisiana, was indicted for obstruction or retaliation for an incident that occurred April 20.
- Marlon Dwain Robinson Jr., 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 28.
- Tosha Renee Rodrigues, 38, of Nederland was indicted for driving while intoxicated third of more offense for an incident that occurred Sept. 19.
- Latisha Ruffin, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for obstruction or retaliation for an incident that occurred April 13.
- Latisha Ruffin, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer/judge for an incident that occurred April 13.
- Latisha Ruffin, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer/judge for an incident that occurred April 13.
- Latisha Ruffin, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant for an incident that occurred April 13.
- Ernest Leon Sneed, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender duty to register for life/annual for an incident that occurred Nov. 22.
- Tasnim Mohamed Vadva, 38, of Beaumont was indicted of service for an incident that occurred Sept. 1.
- William Robert Vann Jr., 69, of Beaumont was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender duty to register life/annual for an incident that occurred April 20.
- Devin Walker, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for solicitation of prostitution for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
- John Whitley, 42, of Nederland was indicted for accident involving injury for an incident that occurred March 8.
- Travon Winn, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred April 20.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.