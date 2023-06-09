Willie Mae Mc Zeal Published 7:15 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Willie Mae Mc Zeal, 93, of Port Arthur, TX died Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Park Manor Quail Valley Skilled Nursing Facility and Rehab in Missouri City, TX.

She was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and a proud 1950 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School where she cherished many memories which included being voted “Ms. Lincoln.”

She was a faithful member of Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church.

To cherish her memories and legacy are: a devoted and loving husband of 66 years Mabry Joseph Mc Zeal Sr.; brother, Richard Allen Jr. of Los Angeles, CA; daughters, Donna Byrd Aclese of Humble, TX and Karen Byrd Simpson (Fletcher Jr.) of Houston, TX; sons, Mabry Joseph Mc Zeal Jr. (Carol) and Reginald Mark McZeal (Leslie Ann) both of Port Arthur, TX; grandchildren, Reponsa Gail, Kelvin, Kemon, Fletcher III, Edward “Byrd”, Mabry III, Jada, Ebony, Ashley, Sakae, Reginald Jr., Jeremy and Rachel; sixteen great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Annebelle Ware of Port Arthur, TX; a niece she finished rearing, Juanita Allen of Los Angeles, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and beloved neighbors on 1 th street.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. June 10, 2023 at Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church, 549 W 11 th St, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.