Julia Jones White Published 7:18 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Mrs. Julia Jones White, passed Friday, May 26, 2023 at 12 a.m. at home in hospice care.

A native of Loreauville, Louisiana, she was a resident of Port Arthur for 70 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William White, Sr.; and parents, Lucia Antoine Jones and Whitney Jones of Loreauville, Louisiana; four brothers, Howard Jones of St. Martinville, Louisiana, Wilfred Antoine of Olivier, Louisiana, Rufus and Whitney Jones of Port Arthur, Texas; and one sister, Edith Jones of Loreauville, Louisiana.

She is survived by eight children, Shirley Boykin (Ronald) of Hampton, Virginia, Edith Paul (Terry) of Port Arthur, Texas, Harold Bryant of Houston, Texas, William White Jr., Glen White (Wilma) of Port Arthur, Texas, Judy Simpson (David) of Beaumont, Texas, Cynthia Guillory (Brian) of Katy, Texas, David White Sr. (Lanaya) of Crowley, Texas; one brother Ernest Jones (Vanessa) of Dallas, Texas; 18 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.