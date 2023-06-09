Company responds after shooting occurs during graduation party for Nederland student Published 11:38 am Friday, June 9, 2023

A Port Arthur-based construction company has responded following a Thursday morning shooting at their Winnie location.

According to information from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Mid-America Contractors on Interstate 10 in the early morning hours Thursday in reference to multiple gunshots.

“Deputies responded immediately to the scene, which appeared to be an active shooter type situation,” the department said in a written statement. “After arrival, deputies discovered that the suspects had fled the scene in a vehicle just prior to law enforcement arrival at the business location.”

Following an investigation, it was learned that the event had been a party for a Nederland High School graduate with 150-300 people in attendance. Most were believed to be from Mid County and Beaumont.

A majority had left before deputies arrived.

While on scene, a 9-1-1 call was made saying an 18-year-old man had been shot and was taken by medical helicopter to a Beaumont hospital and is expected to recover.

Friday morning, Mid-America Contractors posted a statement in response to the shooting.

“It is with great concern and a heavy heart that we address the situation that arose earlier this week at one of our local offices,” the company said in a social media post. “First, Mid America did not authorize the graduation party that was thrown nor made aware of the event until the Facebook posting yesterday evening. We are currently working with authorities and are now fully involved in the investigation. We want to reiterate that we are a safety driven company and we do not tolerate nor do we support illegal activities under any circumstances.”

The company also said they are addressing the situation with the “upmost seriousness” and was shocked to learn of the incident.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department said, given the large amount of attendees, it was “miraculous” that only one person was reported to have a gunshot wound.

The crime is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact CCSO at 409-267-2500.