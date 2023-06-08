Ribbon cutting celebrates new Groves specialty store

Published 12:22 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

By PA News

Lindsay Wyble is joined by members of the Groves Chamber, local businesses, family and friends to celebrate the opening of her shop in The Courtyard. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

The Groves Chamber of Commerce welcomed Centerstage Dancewear with a special ribbon cutting this week.

The business, which specializes in leotards, shoes, accessories and more, is located in the Courtyard at 4321 Lincoln Avenue, Suite A in Groves.

Lindsay Wyble is joined by team members Jadyn Blalock and Caroline Powers. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

Call 409-433-5038 for more information.

On social media, owner Lindsay Wyble shared: “THANK YOU to everyone who came out to support us today! It means a lot to have so many people be excited about something that all started as a dream for me.”

Pageant of Giving Hearts (royalty) benefits Paws of Hope and Mid County Animal Shelter. Pictured are Debbie Jones, Lindsay Wyble, Callie Wright, Scout Thompson, Kimber Robbins, Mila Pastrano and Cheryl Richie. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

