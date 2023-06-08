Ribbon cutting celebrates new Groves specialty store Published 12:22 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

The Groves Chamber of Commerce welcomed Centerstage Dancewear with a special ribbon cutting this week.

The business, which specializes in leotards, shoes, accessories and more, is located in the Courtyard at 4321 Lincoln Avenue, Suite A in Groves.

Call 409-433-5038 for more information.

On social media, owner Lindsay Wyble shared: “THANK YOU to everyone who came out to support us today! It means a lot to have so many people be excited about something that all started as a dream for me.”