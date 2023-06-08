Chick-fil-A gives scholarships to three Southeast Texas employees Published 12:24 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

Chick-fil-A, Inc. has awarded more than $25 million in scholarships in 2023.

Of the more than 13,000 restaurant team members receiving scholarships, three are from local Chick-fil-A restaurants. Lesly Cardenas, Christa Collier and Jocelyn Dinh received Leadership Scholarships supporting their aspirations to further their education.

Cardenas is attending Houston Baptist University, studying pre-med.

Dinh will study mechanical engineering at Lamar University.

Collier is a student at Patrick Henry University studying pre-law.

In 2023, Chick-fil-A, Inc celebrates the 50th anniversary of its scholarship giving, which has helped over 93,000 restaurant team members pursue academic goals and further their career opportunities since 1973.

Local Chick-fil-A owners Mike and Becky Tschirhart would like to congratulate their scholarship recipients and wish them success as they continue their education.