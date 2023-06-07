Nederland ISD outlines free summer meals program for children Published 12:28 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

This summer, Nederland Independent School District is connecting children 18 and younger and enrolled student with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no cost summer meals.

The Summer Food Service Program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the summer vacation.

Meals will be served at the following schools:

 Nederland High School – breakfast and lunch

 Central Middle School – breakfast

Serving times posted at nederland.k12.tx.us.

Nederland ISD is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering to serve meals. Families are encouraged to use these tools to find a meal site any where in the state:

 Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator

 Visit SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map

 Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304

Organizations partner to serve meals in areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program.

Eligible sponsoring organizations include schools, faith-based groups, nonprofit summer camps, government agencies and other tax-exempt organizations.

All meal sites must be sponsored by an organization that has a contract with TDA.

Summer meal sites help children succeed by providing the nourishment they need to return to school in the fall ready to thrive.