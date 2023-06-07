Neches Federal Credit Union celebrated as “Great Place to Work” Published 11:20 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Neches Federal Credit Union leaders announced Wednesday that the credit union is certified as a 2023 Great Place to Work.

This certification acknowledges employers who cultivate an exceptional culture and provide an outstanding workplace environment for their employees.Great Place to Work Institute conducted research backed by data compiled from more than 100 million employee engagement surveys worldwide.

“We are honored to receive the Great Place to Work certification for 2023,” said Jason Landry, President/CEO at Neches Federal Credit Union. “At Neches, we have always prioritized our employees and strived to create an environment where they feel valued, supported, and inspired. This recognition reflects our commitment to fostering a culture that promotes teamwork, growth, and overall well-being.”

The certification process by the Great Place to Work Institute is based on validating employee feedback and conducting anonymous surveys. Among the common Neches Federal Credit Union employee feedback were community, fun, service, leadership, unique, welcome, family and team.

“This certification is a testament to the dedication and passion of our exceptional team at Neches Federal Credit Union,” added Kristen Stewart, Chief People Officer at Neches FCU.

“Our employees are the heart of our organization, and their satisfaction and engagement are vital to our continued success. We will continue to invest in their growth, well-being, and professional development, ensuring that Neches remains an exceptional workplace for all.”

Neches Federal Credit Union also announced, “We’re hiring.”

View the online Great Place to Work profile at greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7051333, and the Careers page for job openings at nechesfcu.org/jobs.html