MAJOR LEAGUE READY — Port Arthur native excels in Texas Rangers debut Published 12:08 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Port Arthur native and former West Orange-Stark High School standout Grant Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on May 29.

The plan was for him to make his Major League Debut this week with the Texas Rangers.

And he did not disappoint.

So it was on May 30 that the pitcher demonstrated he was ready for action.

According to mlb.com’s breakdown of the game, he was thrown right into the fire.

“It was a 7-6 lead for Texas at Comerica Park when the Tigers knocked out Rangers starter Martín Pérez with two outs in the fifth inning, putting up six runs on seven hits and four walks against the lefty. So Texas manager Bruce Bochy turned to Anderson, looking to preserve a one-run lead with Miguel Cabrera on second,” the story noted.

The 25-year-old proceeded to get out eight of the nine batters he would face, striking out seven in total through 2 2/3 innings pitched.

More importantly, the Rangers won the game, and Anderson was credited with his first Major League win.

His manager could not think of a better debut performance in all his years of coaching.

Anderson was named the team’s Player of the Game, and for the honor, was doused with a ceremonial Gatorade shower.

According to mlb.com, Anderson said, “I’m really happy and excited about that. I’m just overall blessed. My family was here to get to see it. My wife, my mom and dad, my siblings, I just really can’t put into words what it means, but it means a lot for sure.”

The right-hander has gone 2-0 with one save and a 3.54 ERA over 15 appearances between Round Rock and Double-A Frisco this season. He has struck out 47 of 116 (40.5 percent) batters faced in 2023, including 38 of 88 (43.2 percent) at the Triple-A level, good for the highest strikeout rate in the Pacific Coast League (minimum 20 innings pitched).

Anderson followed up that performance pitching an inning in relief, allowing no runs, one hit and recording a strikeout.

Three days later he pithed on Monday, giving up his first runs of the season — 2 scored over an inning pitched, where he allowed three hits and walked one batter.

His ERA is 9.00 over his first 4.2 innings pitched in Major League Baseball.

Anderson attended McNeese State University and got drafted in the Major League Baseball Draft in June of 2018 after going in the 21st round with the 628th pick to the Seattle Mariners.

Anderson was a key cog in helping West Orange-Stark reach the Class 4A State Championship Game in 2015.

He started all four years for West Orange Stark varsity and batted .374 as a senior with 46 hits, 15 runs, 35 RBI, 16 doubles and five home runs.

Holds a 1.80 pop time and threw out 86.2% of all runners attempting to steal in four He complied a 7-3 record on the mound his senior year and was selected team captain 2013-15.