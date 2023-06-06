Scholarship renamed in honor Hispanic advocate Fernando Ramirez Published 12:10 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

A local scholarship has been renamed to honor the memory of a man who was an activist for the Hispanic community.

Hispanic Business Association of Southeast Texas announced Monday applications for the Fernando Ramirez Memorial Scholarships, funded by Wendler Law Group, are open until July 15.

The law firm will fund three scholarships of $500 each for recent high school graduates, college students and adults who want to go back to school.

Immigration lawyer Kristy Wendler of Wendler Law Group said she felt the need to honor Ramirez who was such a great advocate between teaching citizenship classes, English classes, though his radio program and more.

“We want to honor him and is memory,” Welder said. “He was a great friend of ours at Welder law.”

Hispanic Business Association Executive Director Erika Banda Meza said the association provides those scholarships during Camino al Exito.

The scholarships are now in memory of Ramirez and have grown to three $500 scholarships, she said.

Criteria for the scholarships are: the person has to be from Southeast Texas, present an ID card and answer questions.

Last year the applicants had to write an essay but this year it is a set of questions.

The application link can be found on the Eventos, Negocios y Lugares on the SETX Facebook page (Events, Businesses and Places in SETX).

Meza said the organization will also offer a small grant for businesses. Details will be released later this week through the organization.

Fernando Ramirez died in January. He was the owner of ORTA Hispanic Media.