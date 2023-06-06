Rosina Trahan-Viltz Published 4:06 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Mrs. Rosina Trahan-Viltz, 88, Port Arthur, TX passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Harbor Hospice.

A native of Ridge, LA, she was a resident of Port Arthur for 82 years and was a stay-at-home wife.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Survivors include: Son L.J. Viltz; three grandchildren Jonesha, Mercedes and Kyhara.

Funeral service is scheduled for Friday June 9, 2023 11:00 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with visitation from 9:00 until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.