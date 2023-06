Texas Department of Transportation outlines State Highway 73 lane closure Published 9:28 am Monday, June 5, 2023

A major highway through Port Arthur will be down a lane starting this evening, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The left lane of State Highway 73 westbound at U.S. 69 will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Monday and running through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

TxDOT officials indicated the closure is necessary to move a barrier.

All work is weather permitting.