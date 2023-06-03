Port Arthur Police report shots fired at officers, 3 arrests following pre-dawn pursuit Published 1:47 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023

A pre-dawn police pursuit Saturday in Port Arthur included shots fired, a suspect struck by a patrol unit and three arrests, according to authorities.

Sergeant George Clark said PAPD officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 700 block of Sabine Avenue at approximately 3 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a chase, according to Clark.

“During the pursuit, one of the occupants fired shots at pursuing officers,” Clark said.

“They were chased to the 2600 block of Proctor (Street), where they crashed the vehicle. Three subjects exited the vehicle and fled on foot, evading capture and one was struck by a patrol unit.”

According to police, three subjects were eventually apprehended and a handgun was located.

One suspect was taken to a local hospital, according to Port Arthur Police, adding the male is listed in “stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.”

Clark said the other two suspects were released to jail staff.

The Port Arthur Police Department did not initially list the names or charging information for any of the suspects.

According to authorities, the cases are being pursued by Texas Rangers, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and Port Arthur Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.