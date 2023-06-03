Plenty of summer fun planned in Nederland; plus streets upgrades outlined Published 12:08 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

Congratulations to the Class of 2023 and to the students who completed the school year!

Thank you to the teachers, coaches, support staff, administrators, school resource officers, crossing guards, etc. who helped navigate this school year.

This summer, there are several options available to keep our youth and community busy.

At the Parks Department, the Nederland Swimming Pool is open. Open Swim is from 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Several Family Nights at the Pool are planned this summer on various Thursdays (June 15, June 29, July 13, July 27 and Aug. 3).

The Nederland Recreation Center is open to the public. Exercise stations are available along the walking trail at Doornbos Park, which is well-lit at night. And the Parks staff is preparing for the 2023 Fireworks Extravaganza July 4; details of the event are being finalized.

At the Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library, the Summer Reading Program is starting. Information on the Library’s programs can be found at ned.lib.tx.us.

The Nederland Independent School District is also offering their Summer Recreation Program; this year the City is providing financial support of this program.

Budget process

This month, the City staff began the fiscal year 2023-24 budget process. In early July, the City Manager will hold a budget workshop with the City Council, and in August, the proposed budget and proposed tax rate will be discussed.

These meetings are open to the public and offer citizens and taxpayers an opportunity to address any concerns they have or to ask for more information.

The 2023 Hurricane Season started June 1. Communication is vital during an emergency. The City utilizes the Southeast Texas Alerting Network (STAN) and our social media pages to push emergency notices.

If you have not already registered for STAN or have family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, etc., register for STAN at thestan.com. In addition, you can register for STAN by calling 844-578-7826.

And follow the City’s Facebook pages: “The City of Nederland, TX,” “Nederland Police Department,” “Nederland Fire Rescue,” “City of Nederland Parks & Recreation,” “Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library,” and “Nederland Animal Shelter.”

At the start of Hurricane Season, you should be preparing for a disaster to include having an evacuation plan and having disaster supplies.

Street improvements

The 2023 Concrete Street Rehabilitation project ($1,395,135.52) is underway; the scope of work includes concrete repairs to 21st Street between Detroit Ave. and Helena Ave. and the final phase of repairs to Avenue H from 29th St. to the HWY 69 frontage road.

The City is working with Jefferson County Pct. 2 on the chip seal street projects; this scope of work includes Avenue B (S. 2nd St. to S. 5th St.), South 4 ½ Street (Nederland Ave to Ave D), Atlanta Avenue (9th St. to 11th St.), 11th Street (Chicago to Helena), Franklin Avenue (9th St. to 11th St.), Gary Avenue (17th St. to 19th St.), Avenue C (14th St. to 14 ½ St.), Avenue D (27th St. to 29th St.), 24th Street (Nederland Ave to Detroit), Avenue A (20th St. to 21st St.), Ford (Viterbo to Holmes Road), Avenue E (Hardy Ave to HWY 69 frontage road), and 8th Street (Boston Ave to the dead end).

The City is waiting to open bids for the 2023 Hot Mix Overlay Projects; the scope of work will include the following asphalt street projects: Helena Avenue (11th St. to the Little League entrance), Gary Avenue (27th St. to the concrete by West Chicago), 30th Street (Gary Ave to the concrete on 30th St.), Memphis Avenue (34th St. to Verna), 34th Street (Canal to Lawrence Ave), Avenue F (S. 14th St. to S. 15th St.), South 5th Street (Nederland Ave to Ave H), South 7th Street (Ave E to Ave H), Avenue E (S. 6th St. to S. 7th St.), and West Chicago (27th St. to Gary).

This Fall, the City plans to make concrete street repairs/improvements to Nederland Avenue between the railroad tracks and the city limits.

If there are any questions regarding City operations, please contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.

Chris Duque is city manager for Nederland. He can be reached at CDuque@ci.nederland.tx.us.