PHOTO GALLERY — Boutique celebrates new Port Neches location
Published 12:28 am Saturday, June 3, 2023
Those pictured are Joseph Lemonis, Deidra Lemonis, Brayden Melancon, Ava Lemonis, Elise Bounds, Meagan Bounds and Kaydence Bounds. Not pictured is Jace Harley. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
A view inside Adorned in Grace and Love Boutique. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Adorned in Grace and Love Boutique team members and supporters turn out for a ribbon cutting in Port Neches. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Adorned in Grace and Love Boutique partnered with Isaac Barbosa Jewelers to sell a line in the Port Neches store. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
John Burton, president of the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce, welcomes Adorned in Grace and Love Boutique to its new location. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Pictured are BreeAnna Frye, Caitylen Cox, Kelly Chatelain, Holly Hebert and Megan Woodard. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
A view inside Adorned in Grace and Love Boutique. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
A view inside Adorned in Grace and Love Boutique. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Robert Arnold and Rick Lebo (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Owner Deidra Lemonis welcomed team members and supporters to Adorned in Grace and Love Boutique’s new Port Neches location for a special ribbon cutting this week.
Now located at 1305 Port Neches Avenue, the store features children’s and women’s clothing, accessories, jewelry and a whole lot more.
Lemonis started the business in 2016 from her home and named it after her daughter. With the urging of friends and her husband, she opened her first storefront in 2020 in Groves.
Now she is located in Port Neches and excited to establish longtime roots. For more information, call 409-502-2351.