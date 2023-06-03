PHOTO GALLERY — Boutique celebrates new Port Neches location

Published 12:28 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

By PA News

Owner Deidra Lemonis welcomed team members and supporters to Adorned in Grace and Love Boutique’s new Port Neches location for a special ribbon cutting this week.

Now located at 1305 Port Neches Avenue, the store features children’s and women’s clothing, accessories, jewelry and a whole lot more.

Lemonis started the business in 2016 from her home and named it after her daughter. With the urging of friends and her husband, she opened her first storefront in 2020 in Groves.

Now she is located in Port Neches and excited to establish longtime roots. For more information, call 409-502-2351.

