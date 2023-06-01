Port Arthur ISD outlines summer school options, important dates Published 12:20 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

Port Arthur Independent School District’s 2023 Summer of Academic Refinement program will be held every Monday through Thursday, beginning June 5 and ending June 29 for registered PAISD students.

The SOAR program includes the required Bilingual Elementary programs, Migrant (K-8), ESL enrichment (6-12), Extended School Year (ESY) for students receiving Special Education services and the tiniest Titans, Wheatley Summer Program.

Elementary (K-5) and middle school (6-8) programs will offer language arts, science, social studies and mathematics to qualifying students.

The Ninth Grade Success Initiative program will be offered for 9th grade students who have not earned enough credits to be promoted to the tenth grade.

The high school program for students in grades 10-12 will be offered for students who failed a core course or have not earned enough credits to be promoted to the next grade.

Wilson Early College High School will offer a required Summer Bridge program for its 2023-24 incoming freshman cohort.

The district has designed the End of Course (EOC) Academic Enrichment Summer Institute Program for 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students who have not been successful on the STAAR Algebra I, Biology, English I, English II, and/or U.S. History End of Course tests.

The EOC Academic Enrichment Summer Institutes will also be held every Monday through Thursday at MHS 9th Grade, MHS, and Wilson, starting June 5 and ending June 23.

The assessment window for 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade students needing to retake an EOC test is June 20-June 29.

Additionally, all campuses shall offer House Bill 4545 targeted instruction sessions for students needing to meet HB 4545 requirements.

Each PAISD campus will be the host site for their summer program(s).

Students will attend classes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. Transportation and food services will be provided for students in all programs at all grade levels. Bus routes will be located on the district’s webpage.

Attendance is mandatory for qualifying students.

Counselors or designees on each campus have pre-registered elementary, middle and high school students required to attend the summer instruction programs.

Parents must complete the online Summer School Registration application located on the district’s webpage, paisd.org, between now and June 6.