Nederland pool opens; here are the hours and prices for open swimming Published 12:18 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

The Nederland Swimming Pool opened for the summer Wednesday.

The pool is under management of the YMCA of Southeast Texas, which is overseeing all staffing.

Open swim hours are 1-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.

Nederland residents 41 inches and up can enter for $4. Those under 41 inches, those over the age of 55 and adults with a military ID are free.

Non-residents under 41 inches and those over 55 years of age can enter for $3, while those above 41 inches can enter for $8.

Monthly and Season Swim Passes are available.

In addition, swimming lessons will be offered again this summer. For more information, call 409-724-0773.