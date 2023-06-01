A new event is being planned for Pleasure Island Published 12:22 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

Plans are up and running to bring a 5K to Pleasure Island this fall.

William Fermo, CEO and co-founder of 3 Brothers Running Co., said they started their company in 2022 in hopes of bringing “big city races” to cities across the state.

“We want people to not only do our race, but to experience everything the city has to offer,” he said. “We’ve been receiving national recognition.”

In 2022, 3 Brothers Running Co. organized two events in Orange — a fundraiser 5K and 10K in May, followed by the Big Pumpkin Run 5K and Kids K in October.

“The reason I started this company is because I love running,” Fermo said. “I’ve run so many races.”

The team members collectively have run in more than 500 races, and Fermo said he has completed 49 marathons.

But what makes the company unique, he said, is they try and incorporate local businesses and showcase the cities to improve economic impact.

Promotional videos before the events in Orange highlighted the Stark Museum of Art as well as food options from local restaurants.

“Running introduces you to a city,” Fermo said. “I think it’s important for us to get people to not just care about the race, but we’re very calculative where the route is. We want to highlight the city. Another thing we have is quality branding.”

The Big Pumpkin Run 5K and Kids K brought participants from 40 cities including Beaumont, Lumberton, Port Neches, Sour Lake, Nederland, Vidor, Groves, Bridge City and Houston.

Fermo’s plans are to bring a 5K or half-marathon to Pleasure Island, and potentially host a one-mile run downtown.

Pleasure Island Director George Davis said a date for the event hasn’t been solidified yet, but they’re looking at fall.

But he’s excited for the run.

“I’m ready for everything,” Davis said. “I want everything over there. I want people to come back to the island.”

Island Updates

After demolition in April, the replacement park for Fun Island Depot is expected to arrive within the month. The new structure costs approximately $749,950 and includes five swing bays, four single slides, two double slides and a covered seating area. In addition, there will be a swing compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.