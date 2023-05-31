PHOTO FEATURE — Airport renovations happening inside and out Published 12:24 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The Federal Aviation Administration Tower at Jack Brooks Regional Airport is undergoing maintenance, which generally includes cosmetic upgrades such as new paint, said Airport Manager Alex Rupp.

Additionally, approximately two weeks ago, airport officials began renovations to the general aviation terminal.

Rupp said it will be more conducive for emergency operations. They anticipate the project to completed in approximately six months.