UPDATE — Authorities suspend search for missing teen from Neches River Published 6:16 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement at 8:49 p.m. Monday, saying the Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, Texas Game Wardens and Port Neches Fire Department searched the area until dark but were unable to locate a missing teen.

“Due to safety concerns, the search was suspended until first light in the morning. Texas Game Wardens are leading the investigation,” a Sheriff’s Office statement said.

Authorities said Monday afternoon around 3:15 p.m., a boater called 911 to report a 13-year-old had fallen overboard and not resurfaced on the Neches River near Deck Hand Alley.

(original story)

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Ryan Hall confirmed there is a search Monday for a missing teen boater in Neches River.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday there was call of an 18-year-old driving a small boat with a teen passenger.

The boaters were in the Neches River off Sulfar Plant Road, which is north of the Naval Reserve Fleet.

Hall said it appears some water may have gotten in the boat and they were either putting the plug back in or getting water out while holding on near the motor and both fell overboard.

The teen was seen floating as if injured, but the 18-year-old was unable to reach him and the teen went under, authorities said.

Hall said the teen did not resurface.

TP&W dispatched boats with side scan capabilities, and Jefferson County Marine Unit and Port Neches Fire Department also responded.

A TP&D boat spotted an image in the river and contacted Beaumont Fire Department dive team.

Hall said they are waiting on all members of the dive team as of 6 p.m. Monday.