KATHIE’S KORNER — Be great in your ordinary days Published 12:02 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

Our pastor, Ron Hammonds. taught us about how to view and live our “Destiny” — so good and so timely for a lot of our church family and everyone.

I am speaking for myself, first and foremost. I loved hearing about strong women, willing servants and hard workers. Queen Esther, who operated in her calling, was willing and destined in her title and duties.

My personal favorite, Deborah, was a Judge with her own Palm Tree in the desert for her courtroom, a praiser. She was a nurse to many officials and royalty and a warrior (as she went to war with Barak, a leader in charge of many soldiers, God sent, but was afraid to go by himself). She informed him that they would have victory in the battle, but God would get the glory, not him. They would spend time praising Him when they returned. Wow!

I will share with you the 4 points (reminders, if applicable):

Be where you should be

Do what you should do

Be content and productive

Be willing to work harder

I don’t know about you, but I was trained by watching and living with a wonderful mother who took good care of our family. As a housewife, she cooked our favorites, supported my brothers and our musical gifts with lessons and practice, helped my dad with the business part of his Bricklaying Company and was always aware of her “ordinaries.”

She never called it that, just enjoyed and worked hard at all of it. Thanks mom!

I endeavor to excel as a woman of God, wife and mother to all my children. They all assure me that I do and I praise God for them and our extended family. That makes my “ordinaries” a pleasure and merely a part of me.

Of course, the first thing in your destiny is to trust God and spend time with Him. He can be your Heavenly Father, if you ask Him. Then make sure you have a Bible, (His Love letter to us) and get into a strong, loving Bible teaching church.

Love to have you visit our Golden Triangle Church on the Rock where 69 and Twin City meet. My husband, legendary guitarist Mike Deasy, (google us) and I traveled for 30 years before pastoring Rock Church in Port Arthur for 15 years, doing anti-drug programs in schools, prisons and churches all over the world.

We always were locked in to our Local Church, as it was and is our “life-line.”

I always encourage musicians and folks who travel on missions to be a part of a strong church, like ours. Unfortunately only a few realize the truth and full meaning of that exhortation. Don’t be a “Lone Ranger Christian” out there on your own.

I think these four points are a challenge for young and old, alike. No. 3 seems to be hard for us Americans to be “content” and far too many lazy to be “productive.”

Sorry, but I look around and hear complaints and people seeming to think the government is obliged to take care of them.

I see “Hiring Now” signs everywhere, Tech schools to learn a craft. I say, “Look Around” be willing to study, work and be productive to make a difference in this world.

You’ll find out how FUN and REWARDING it is.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.