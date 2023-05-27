Groves Police Department arrests & responses: May 17-23
Published 12:04 am Saturday, May 27, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from May 17 to May 23:
May 17
- A theft was reported in the 5500 block of Sonnier Lane.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6100 block of Coolidge.
May 18
- Duty on striking unattended was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway,
May 19
- Aaron Lopez Becerra, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of Wilson.
- David Green, 24, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2200 block of Vincent.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4100 block of Wilson.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
May 20
- Vidal Espinosa, 52 was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6400 block of 39th Street.
- Kacie Ognibene, 41, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6400 block of 39th Street.
May 21
- Anthony Nomura III, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5700 block of 32nd Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2200 block of Friar Tuck.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 7100 block of Howe.
May 22
- Dennis Sattler Jr., 40, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 5200 block of Hogaboom.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- Evading arrest, detention using a vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 5700 block of West Jefferson.
May 23
- Jay Devillier, 25, was arrested for improper turn or hand signal in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
- Jerron Floyd, 18, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6800 block of Howe.
- Larry Nunez, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
- Unauthorized use of a motor was reported in the 6200 block of Willis.
- An information report was taken at the 6800 block of 25th Street.