Groves Police Department arrests & responses: May 17-23

Published 12:04 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from May 17 to May 23:

May 17

  • A theft was reported in the 5500 block of Sonnier Lane.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6100 block of Coolidge.

May 18

  • Duty on striking unattended was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway,

May 19

  • Aaron Lopez Becerra, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of Wilson.
  • David Green, 24, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2200 block of Vincent.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4100 block of Wilson.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.

May 20

  • Vidal Espinosa, 52 was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6400 block of 39th Street.
  • Kacie Ognibene, 41, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6400 block of 39th Street.

May 21

  • Anthony Nomura III, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5700 block of 32nd Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2200 block of Friar Tuck.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 7100 block of Howe.

May 22

  • Dennis Sattler Jr., 40, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 5200 block of Hogaboom.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
  • Evading arrest, detention using a vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 5700 block of West Jefferson.

May 23

  • Jay Devillier, 25, was arrested for improper turn or hand signal in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
  • Jerron Floyd, 18, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6800 block of Howe.
  • Larry Nunez, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor was reported in the 6200 block of Willis.
  • An information report was taken at the 6800 block of 25th Street.

