Groves Police Department arrests & responses: May 17-23 Published 12:04 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from May 17 to May 23:

May 17

A theft was reported in the 5500 block of Sonnier Lane.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6100 block of Coolidge.

May 18

Duty on striking unattended was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway,

May 19

Aaron Lopez Becerra, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of Wilson.

David Green, 24, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2200 block of Vincent.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4100 block of Wilson.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.

May 20

Vidal Espinosa, 52 was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6400 block of 39th Street.

Kacie Ognibene, 41, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6400 block of 39th Street.

May 21

Anthony Nomura III, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5700 block of 32nd Street.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2200 block of Friar Tuck.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

An assault was reported in the 7100 block of Howe.

May 22

Dennis Sattler Jr., 40, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 5200 block of Hogaboom.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.

Evading arrest, detention using a vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 5700 block of West Jefferson.

May 23