Groves man allegedly steals car from Shreveport, arrested in Texas 140 miles away Published 12:36 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

A 39-year-old Groves man who allegedly stole a car in Shreveport, Louisiana, led Texas deputies on a short chase for about four miles before being arrested at gunpoint this week, authorities said.

Heath Justin Harp was still in the Hopkins County Jail Friday morning on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle with bond set at $10,000.

Shreveport Police contacted Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday to say a vehicle was stolen from Louisiana traveling Interstate 20 westbound.

Deputies set up positions to monitor the area and were able to locate a vehicle that matched the description and the license plates were confirmed, Angela Price, administrative secretary with Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver slowed down and drove for approximately more four miles.

The driver then pulled over but did not initially comply with verbal commands and allegedly made troublesome movements in the vehicle.

Deputies performed a felony take down, Price said, indicating deputies pulled their weapons while asking the man to get out of the vehicle. He complied and was taken into custody at 8:52 p.m.

The vehicle was recovered and the owner was contacted.

Hopkins County is approximately 140 miles away from Shreveport.