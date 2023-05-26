James Larry Viator Published 5:10 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

James Larry Viator, 83, of Port Acres passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas.

James was born on August 13, 1939 in Lafayette, Louisiana to parents Ella (Trahan) and Raoul Viator. He has been a resident of the Port Acres area since 1942 and was a member of St. Theresa, Little Flower Of Jesus Catholic Church.

James retired from Equistar as a lab technician at the age of 62. He enjoyed going fishing, watching football, and the outdoors; working in his garden and yard.

He was a fireman in younger years, enjoyed going dancing and his pride and joy was his tractor. James was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raoul and Ella Viator and his brother, Johnny Viator.

James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy Ann Viator, his daughters, Vanessa Lachney and her husband, Rusty of Groves, Veronica Rhoades and her husband, Ralph of Lumberton, Virginia Nugent of Port Arthur, Vicky Ronduen and her husband, Red of Williston, ND and his sister, Ruby Guidry of Fannette. His is survived by ten grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

The family is honoring James wishes to be cremated under the trust of the funeral home.