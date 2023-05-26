Beatrice Marks Jones Published 5:07 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Beatrice Marks Jones, 86, of Port Arthur, TX, formerly of Woodville passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Granbury Care Center in Granbury, TX.

Beatrice was born on October 26, 1936 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Hazel (Krepper) and Stanley Marks. She had lived in Woodville for 25 years and was a custodian for Woodville Independent School District. Beatrice was of the Catholic faith and she loved to care and spend time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Marks, her mother, Hazel Marks Hubbard, her husband, Donald Gene Jones, her daughter, Diana Hatthorn, her brothers, Bobby Marks, R.W. Hubbard and Stanley Marks and her sister, Elizabeth Stevens.

Beatrice is survived by her daughters, Debbie Jones Kovar of Euless, TX, Donna Jones of Port Neches, TX, her sister, Hazel Fuller of Lott, TX. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Epps, Joey Gernentz, Heather Shepherd, Ryan Hatthorn, Amanda Johnson and thirteen great grandchildren.

A Christian Burial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 1:00 PM until service time. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

Honoring Beatrice as pallbearers will be Westin Colvin, Eric Crane, Roy Blankenship, John Hackbarth, Rodney Kovar and Samuel Shepherd.