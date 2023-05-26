American Legion Awards recognize high-charter students at Port Neches Middle School Published 12:08 am Friday, May 26, 2023

PORT NECHES — Kyle Hooper, principal at Port Neches Middle School, representing American Legion Post 493 in Nederland, presented the coveted American Legion Award Thursday during a special eighth grade awards day ceremony.

This medal and certificate are given annually to one eighth grade girl and one eighth grade boy who display the high qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service.

Receiving the awards for 2022-23 are Allie Johnson and Easton Cropper.

Allie is the daughter of Amberly and Jarrett Johnson. She is a two-year member of the National Junior Honor Society, where she served as president, and member of student council, where she served as the vice president.

Allie has also been involved in Lady Warrior athletics. Because she enjoys helping people, she served as the manager for the basketball and soccer teams.

She was on the A Honor Roll, on the UIL Academic Science team and worked as a library aide for her campus. She is excited to be a JV cheerleader next school year at Port Neches-Groves High School.

She loves spending time with family and travel. She attends St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and looks forward to joining their high school youth this fall.

Allie’s future goals include graduating with honors and pursuing a career serving others in the medical field.

Easton is the son of Courtney King (PNG Class of ‘06). He is a two-year member of the National Junior Honor Society, where he served as the reporter, a member of student council, and a two-year Warriors athlete.

Easton has participated in multiple sports, his favorite being football, where he’s worn the nickname “BEASTON” as a badge of honor, pride and tradition. He’s also enjoyed serving as team manager, where he’s been dubbed by teammates as the greatest middle school “hype man” and “best waterboy.”

Easton has also enjoyed serving the school through student council and as a student aide. He competed and received multiple awards through UIL including first in humorous prose, group acting and team spelling honors.

Easton’s favorite hobby is music. He enjoys playing the keyboard and singing. He received multiple honors and awards while at PNMS through participation in treble choir. He is a two-year All Region Choir member, receiving countless awards in solo, ensemble, outstanding soloist and UIL Treble Choir Sweepstakes.

This year, Easton was nominated and chosen by his peers to receive the coveted Spirit of Choir award.

Easton and his family are members of Encounter Church, where Easton serves on the worship team and with youth and kids ministries. He has valued his time serving the Life Skills students as a volunteer throughout and hopes to continue serving special needs students in high school and possibly as part of his future career.

He is proud to have made the Indian Chorale at PNG and looks forward to continuing hyping up the Indians on the sidelines as a trainer and Chorale member.

His future is set on graduating high school in 2027, attending college and making a difference in the lives of people with special needs through music and service above himself.