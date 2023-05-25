UPDATE: Nederland Police looking into possible armed robbery connection with Beaumont

Published 2:50 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Mary Meaux

NEDERLAND — On Thursday afternoon, authorities released three surveillance photographs to the public of an armed gunman in hopes of generating a tip that leads to an arrest.

Police in Nederland are searching for a man who robbed a business at gunpoint in the mid-afternoon hours on Wednesday.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received a robbery call from Game X Change, 3536 FM 365, at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Police were told a black male wearing a mask entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The man then left the scene in a blue sedan with a possible license plate of PCX.

No one was hurt during the robbery, and there are no suspects at this time, Porter said.

Game X Change buys, sells and trades video games, movies and more, according to its website.

If anyone recognizes the gunman, contact the Nederland Police Department at 409-723-1525 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477.

Porter said police are looking to see if the Nederland robbery is connected to a similar armed robbery that happened Wednesday night in Beaumont.

At 8:38 p.m. Wednesday, Beaumont Police responded to 4095 Dowlen in reference to a robbery in progress. The suspect reportedly robbed the clerk at gunpoint and fled the area in a dark gray small 4 door sedan, southbound on Dowlen Road, according to BPD.

