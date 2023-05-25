Men can get free prostate screenings Saturday Published 12:26 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

When Regina Rogers established the Gift of Life program, it was to honor her mother who was a breast cancer survivor. At first, the non-profit served as a way to provide uninsured and underinsured women with mammograms.

However, when Rogers’ cousin in Port Arthur died of prostate cancer, Gift of Life also began providing services to men.

“I am a 12-year survivor of prostate cancer,” said Glenn Alexander. “And I’m standing here because of God’s grace and early detection and screening of the malignancy that was growing in my prostate gland.”

Alexander was one of several members with Gift of Life and the Port Arthur Health Department who appeared before City Council Tuesday regarding an upcoming event that will provide free prostate, cholesterol, HIV, blood pressure, Hepatitis C, and blood glucose screenings. In addition, physicians will be on site for consultation.

The Saturday screenings will take place by appointment only at the Port Arthur Health Department, 449 Austin Avenue. A second will happen in Orange on Saturday, June 10 at Orange Baptist Campus Hospital, 608 Strickland Drive.

“I strongly encourage every man in here and the City of Port Arthur to take advantage of the program that’s being put on at the City of Port Arthur Health Department,” Alexander said. “You don’t feel any symptoms. It’s not something that hurts. It’s like high blood pressure — by the time you realize you have a problem, your kidneys have deteriorated.”

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer in men, with skin cancer being first.

To date, the Gift of Life program has provided more than 10,700 prostate cancer screenings.

Ingrid Holmes spoke on behalf of Gift of Life.

“We are thrilled that on June 3 we will be hosting our Free Men’s Healthcare Screenings at the City of Port Arthur Health Department,” she said. “I want to give a special shout out to the city’s health department for their collaboration. I’d like to also give a shout out to the city’s fire department for helping us spread the word.”

Mayor Thurman Bartie presented the group with a proclamation declaring May 23 as Gift of Life Men’s Health Awareness Day in Port Arthur.

To check availability and make an appointment for Saturday’s free screenings, call 409-833-3633.