Group created 40-plus years ago recognized by Council Published 12:20 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

Mayor Thurman Bartie on Tuesday proclaimed July 20-24 as National Association of Port Arthurans Day in recognition of the group that began in 1980. The National Association of Port Arthurans Day met on June 26, 1980 with 22 members and elected officers. According to Bartie’s proclamation, in July 1987, Rep. Jack Brooks “stood on floor of House of Representatives in DC to recognize the Port Arthur national group as a unique group of people who had shown a desire to maintain memories of our common origin.” Members were in attendance Tuesday to accept the proclamation at City Hall.