Golden Triangle Polymers touts $30M in road improvements associated with plant construction Published 12:08 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

Work has begun on several major roads near the construction site of the Golden Triangle Polymers facility in Orange.

The progress follows an agreement struck by Golden Triangle Polymers earlier this year with Texas Department of Transportation to pay for and improve the roads.

Golden Triangle Polymers Company is a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy. The company is building an $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility that is expected to be complete by 2026.

The purpose of the road work, company officials said, is to prepare for a series of over-sized, heavy equipment traveling along State Highway 87 from Cow Bayou to the project site, as well as to improve the overall flow of traffic during construction.

The temporary construction workforce supporting this project is estimated to peak at 4,500 in 2024 and 2025. However, company officials stress, road improvements have been engineered to accommodate a 7,000-person work force.

The road improvements are valued at $30 million, according to Golden Triangle Polymers, and are being funded by the company. Golden Triangle Polymers is paying for and performing the work, but the road is still be owned and maintained by the State of Texas.

Concrete barriers and orange barrels can already be seen dotting the highway from Bridge City to West Orange. Information on the company website says the public can expect the roadwork to last until later this year.