Early voting, Election Day times for runoff released

The City of Port Arthur has designated early voting times for the June 24 runoff for councilmembers in District 3 and District 4.

Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting times are:

June 12 through June 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polls will be closed June 19 due to the federal holiday.

Early voting can be done at Port Arthur City Hall or the Port Arthur Public Library. On Election Day, all residents must vote at their precinct.

Locations are: