Better Business Bureau announces numerous local honorees in industry, business Published 12:20 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

Better Business Bureau Southeast Texas and the Better Business Bureau Consumer Education Foundation have announced the finalists for the 25th annual Torch Awards for Ethics.

They have also announced the recipients of a brand-new award launched this year.

Torch Business Finalists are Bill Clark Pest Control, The Daws Law Firm, 5 Under Golf Center, Golden Triangle Internal Medicine & Geriatrics, Monument Roofing Systems, RE/MAX One, Scallon Controls, Triangle Real Estate LLC, Vallmont Remodeling and Whiteley Infrastructure Group.

For 25 years, the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics have recognized businesses whose leaders demonstrate a high level of personal character. The BBB ensures the organization’s practices meet the highest standards of ethics and generate trust with customers and the community.

“It is a privilege to honor businesses and individuals that operate with honesty and integrity,” BBB Southeast Texas President/CEO Darren Erwin said. “In a time where scams and negativity seem to be in abundance, it is refreshing to witness local companies committed to ethical business practices.”

Spark Finalists include Eastex Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine, Kat’s Korner, Propel Consulting LLC.

This is the 5th year that BBB SETX will award a business in the Spark category. Spark is a Torch Award for Entrepreneurship, recognizing younger business owners or young businesses demonstrating a higher level of character and a culture authentic in its mission and community connection.

Winners will be announced June 8 at the Torch Awards 2023: 25th Anniversary Celebration at the Beaumont Civic Center. The event is hosted by BBB’s Consumer Education Foundation and presented by title sponsor Dragon Industrial Wrap.

The evening will be spent honoring businesses, entrepreneurs and 2023 Student of Integrity scholarship recipients.

“We congratulate each of these Torch and Spark Award Finalists for their unwavering dedication to doing business the right way,” Erwin said. “Additionally, we would like to highlight our 2023 Students of Integrity Scholarship recipients. These students are the next generation of ethical business leaders and each of them possess a strong desire to accomplish great things.”

BBB is excited to announce a new addition to the 2023 award lineup. Using similar criteria as used to determine Torch Awards for Ethics recipients, BBB is naming four “Leaders of Industry.”

Honorees were chosen based on being employed or previously employed in a position within the industrial sector, their community involvement, a record of leading with integrity and displaying a high moral character.

The 2023, Leaders of Industry are:

Chad Anderson – Global CTO/Head of Manufacturing, Indorama Ventures

Mike Mustian – Beaumont Complex Manager, ExxonMobil

Mark Skobel – Vice-President & General Manager, Valero Port Arthur Refinery

Randy Sonnier – Manager Industrial Purchasing, TotalEnergies

“BBB Southeast Texas recognizes the impact and contribution of the industrial sector throughout our region,” Erwin said. “Our Leaders of Industry recipients exemplify honesty, integrity, and commitment to strong moral character. These individuals who are worthy of this recognition. Help us congratulate Chad, Mike, Mark and Randy on this great achievement!”

To make reservations for the 2023 Torch Awards contact Candace Carver-Brooks at candacecarverbrooks@bbbsetexas.org or 409-527-3718.