Port Arthur’s Jordan Babineaux joins sales & corporate partnership group as NFL consultant Published 12:10 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Former Seahawks standout Jordan Babineaux went from an undrafted free agent to an integral piece of Seattle’s secondary throughout the 2000s.

Now, Babineaux returns as a business consultant for the team’s sales and corporate partnerships group.

Babineaux graduated with his brother Jonathan from Lincoln High School in 2000.

He played safety and became a Division II All-American at Southern Arkansas University.

Defying the undrafted odds to have a nine-year pro career wasn’t the final destination for Babineaux, who earned his executive masters of business administration from Seattle University in 2021.

That year, he released his first book, Pivot to Win: Make The Big Plays In Life, Sports & Business. Since his playing days, Babineaux found the balance of sports and business, making moves off the field with his NFL veteran brother Johnathan.

The pair formed 2 Brothers Productions in 2010, working to produce comedy specials for the likes of Kevin Hart, Mike Epps and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

“Jordan is an incredible member of the Seahawks Legends community and has been an active participant in numerous team and community initiatives over the years,” said Seahawks Chief Revenue Officer Amy Sprangers.

“He also brings an impressive business acumen to the table, so we’re excited to have him join our partnerships team in this capacity and work together on new business opportunities moving forward.”

Babineaux’s role will allow him to assist the franchise in new business opportunities and explore growth areas.

In November 2021, he was back in Port Arthur celebrating the remake of the basketball court at Bryan Park courtesy of Sparking Ice’s Cheer’s to You Beautification Project.

The court had a new overlay, all new equipment with new hoops and rims.

“Good morning. It’s always good to be home, always good to be home. There’s a certain kind of energy when you come home. I need it and y’all gave it to me,” Babineaux said at the time. “Y’all may not know it but I’m always watching, curious what’s happening in my city. The city made me. It raised me. Told me a lot of about life, a lot about perseverance, and resilience.”