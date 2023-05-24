PHOTO FEATURE — Memorial High School honors special graduates
Published 12:24 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Camille Briggs, left, with TotalEnergies Petrochemicals presents $20,000 scholarships to four students. (Monique Batson/The News)
Memorial High School hosted an Honors Ceremony Tuesday for students of Wilson Early College High School and the Career and Technical Education Campus.
The Memorial Junior ROTC posts the colors to lead the Pledge of Allegiance. (Monique Batson/The News)
Scholarship recipients, those entering the military, National Honor Society students, the top 25 percent, Cum Laude and Summa Cum Laude students were just some of those recognized.
In collaboration with LifeShare Blood Center, seven students received Blood Donor Honor Cords to seniors who have donated more than once. Collectively with the campus’ annual blood drive, Memorial High School students and staff helped save approximately 67 lives. (Monique Batson/The News)