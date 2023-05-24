Homeowner, victim identified following potential trespasser shooting Tuesday Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — An Orangefield man is in stable condition following a shooting Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Joshua Krula, 44, identified by police as a local transient, was shot once in the chest following a disturbance between Krula and a homeowner, possibly over trespassing on his property, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Krula was taken by medical helicopter to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth in Beaumont for treatment. Sheriff Jimmy Lane Money said the man underwent surgery and is expected to recover.

The homeowner, identified as Charlie Dial, 48, was arrested on an unrelated warrant, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Dial’s unrelated law enforcement concerns were tickets with cash only bonds that he subsequently paid all in full for approximately $1,800.

Emergency services were called at approximately 8:06 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a person being shot in the 5000 block of FM 408 in Orangefield.

The disturbance began when a homeowner confronted a person possibly trespassing on his property, police said.

OCSO Public Information Officer Holly Corley said the shooting is under investigation and more information would be released as soon as it is available.