Game X Change in Nederland robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon

Published 4:53 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Mary Meaux

NEDERLAND — Police in Nederland are searching for a man who robbed a Nederland business at gunpoint in the mid-afternoon hours on Wednesday.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received a robbery call from Game X Change, 3536 FM 365, at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Police were told a black male wearing a mask entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The man then left the scene in a blue sedan with a possible license plate of PCX.

No one was hurt during the robbery, and there are no suspects at this time, Porter said.

Game X Change buys, sells and trades video games, movies and more, according to its website.

The case is under investigation.

 

