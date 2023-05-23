PAISD announces new assignments for educators Published 12:24 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

There’s been some changes in leadership in Port Arthur Independent School District, with some employees promoted and some receiving new assignments.

Dr. Jeremy Small was recently named principal of Memorial High School. He is replacing interim principal Victor Fulton, who replaced the previous principal, Dr. Melissa Oliva (2021-2022).

Candace Roberts has been named Lincoln Middle School assistant principal. Current assistant principal Donna Laverne is retiring.

Dr. Anastasia Mackey has been named assistant principal at Jefferson Middle School. Two assistant principals from the campus moved on at different times during the 2022-23 school year.

Memorial High School’s Career and Technical Education campus has an opening for director.

PAISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie announced at a recent board meeting that current director Kevin Johnson is no longer in that role and the job would be posted.

Dr. Tatiana Morales-Owens, former executive director of curriculum and instruction, was promoted to assistant superintendent.

Dr. Kim Vine, former chief executive reform officer, was also promoted to assistant superintendent.